Tom Reed
Tom Reed lives outside the small mountain town of Pony, best known for the world famous Pony Bar and its proximity to the Madison and Jefferson rivers. He is the author of three books, all from Riverbend Publishing, including his latest, Blue Lines, A Fishing Life. When he’s not writing, a job with Trout Unlimited, four bird dogs, and nine saddle horses keep him out of said bar. Sometimes.
