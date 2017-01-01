Thomas Turiano got his start as a ski mountaineer in Fairport, New York where he learned to climb, sled, and ski on his icy 100-foot backyard hill. Afraid of rope tows, T-bars, and chairlifts, he was often seen sidestepping alone along the sides of ski runs at East Coast ski areas. Not only was he content with fewer runs, but also he learned to love climbing hard snow and relish every turn. Nowadays, when he isn’t writing books or playing guitar, he is climbing, skiing, hiking, packrafting, and canyoneering with friends and clients in remote wilderness regions worldwide. He is the author of Teton Skiing: A History and Guide, Select Peaks of Greater Yellowstone: A Mountaineering History and Guide, Jackson Hole Backcountry Skier’s Guide: South, and Teton Pass Backcountry Guide.