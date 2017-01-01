When he turned 18, photographer Pat Clayton was drawn to the greater Yellowstone region by its stunning geological features, dramatic seasons, high adventure, and elbow room. After more than a decade of vagabonding throughout Canada, Alaska, Wyoming, and places in between, he found Bozeman to be a nice mix of everything he enjoyed. Deciding that a camera would help him remember the many people and places in his life, he picked one up and taught himself the trade.