You are here< backHome / Magazine / About Us / Contributors / Photographers / Kevin Kennedy
Kevin Kennedy
Kevin Kennedy
Kevin Kennedy wanders around the Americas on a quest to “find himself” by way of whitewater kayak, like a true millennial gypsy. He can sometimes be spotted passing through Bozeman to hashtag bbowlslidin on his Instagram stories, but is most likely sleeping in the back of his pickup in Big Sky, where he spends the summer pushing rubber as a raft guide, and awaiting century notes from unsuspecting tourists.
Appears in
- Magazine
- Activities
- Places
- Planning
- Gear
- Skills
- Lifestyle
- Nature
- Community
- O/B Store