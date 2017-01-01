You are here

Carol Polich’s photos and travel-adventure stories have been widely published since the early 1990s. During the year, she teaches a variety of photography classes through the Bozeman Adult Community Education program. She has two photo books to her credit: Portrait of Paradise about the Yellowstone Ecosystem, and Wildlife of Southern Africa, about photographing wildlife behaviors after returning to the continent 15 times over 23 years. See more of her work at wildnaturetrails.com.

