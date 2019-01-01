Review: Vermont Dog Eats

Like gluten-free cookies, trendy dog treats tend to contort my countenance into an involuntary scowl. Does my pup really need all-natural, grain-free, fair-trade, locally sourced, sustainable, hand-packed artisan biscuits? Of course not, but as it turns out, at least some attention to healthy ingredients pays off. A pack of Dixie's Delights from Vermont Dog Eats recently made its way to my desk; unlike Beggin' Strips and other mass-produced products, these organic pork-and-bean snacks made my normally indifferent dog's mouth water from start to finish, after which he implored me for more. So now I'm that guy—off to Dee-O-Gee for more designer dog treats. Thank goodness for mandatory face masks. $9; vermontdogeats.com.