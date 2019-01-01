Dress Then Impress

Step up your "game" this summer with homemade Big Sky BBQ sauce.

As the season progresses, it gets harder and harder for grillmasters to excite their peers at the barbeque. Been there, ate that. What’s left to try? Level up this summer by making your own barbecue sauce. Nothing says cool like busting out your new secret recipe and pairing it with the choice-cut meats you've been holding onto from the last hunting season.

Ingredients:

From the Spice & Tea Exchange (included in the Big Sky BBQ spice packet):

1 tsp. dark chili powder

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/4 tsp. granulated maple syrup

1½ tsp. smoked sweet paprika

3/4 tsp. yellow ground mustard

3/4 tsp. Chardonnay Oak Smoked Sea Salt

1/2 tsp. Aji Amarillo Pepper Powder

1/4 tsp. Ancho Pepper Powder

1/4 tsp Vik’s Garlic Fix Spice Blend

From the grocer:

29 oz. tomato sauce

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/8 cup molasses





Directions:

Add ingredients together in a saucepan and stir well. Simmer for 15 minutes while stirring often. Remove from heat to cool. Halfway through grilling, brush sauce on meat as desired. Best enjoyed with two fingers of bourbon and an epic hunting tale.

Karen Marshall owns the Spice & Tea Exchange in Bozeman and Big Sky.