Divine Swine

Bacon, brie & BBQ.

Barbecue is inarguably the flavor of summer, and methodically cooking hunks of meat over glowing coals while casually sipping a beer is many people's happy place. Sometimes, our schedules don't allow for proper preparation, but we still crave that smoky flavor. Solution? This recipe.

Ingredients



From the Spice & Tea Exchange:

2 Tbsp. organic extra virgin olive oil

1.5 Tbsp. sweet onion sugar

2 Tbsp. Tailgater’s Spice Blend

Bourbon black walnut sugar, to taste

From the grocer:

1 medium yellow onion, sliced into small slivers

1/2 lb. bacon

3 Tbsp. BBQ sauce

7-inch wheel of brie cheese

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 45 mins

Directions

Preheat oven to 350F. Meanwhile on the stove, add onion, olive oil, onion sugar, and Tailgater’s Spice to a skillet and sauté over medium heat until onions are caramelized. Remove from heat and set aside. Spread bacon across two baking sheets lined with parchment paper, making sure pieces do not touch. Bake 15-25 minutes or until crispy. Remove from oven and place bacon on paper towels to cool. Chop or break into small pieces.

Place the brie wheel in the center of a non-stick pie pan. Coat top of brie cheese with BBQ sauce. Spread sautéed-onion mixture evenly over the brie and scatter bacon pieces on top.

Bake at 350F for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with walnut sugar. Dig in with a sliced baguette, pour yourself another amber ale, and watch the sun set over the Tobacco Roots. Repeat as necessary.

Karen Marshall owns the Spice & Tea Exchange in Bozeman and Big Sky.