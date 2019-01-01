Review: Kate's Real Food

We've been fans of Kate's Real Food for years, ever since the Jackson-based outdoor adventurer produced her very first product, the Tram Bar: a hefty, calorie-rich snack to sustain her and her friends during long days on the ski hill. We've also enjoyed watching her company grow, creating new bars and flavors. Our latest favorite is Dark Chocolate Mint, which, when devoured, made us feel like we'd just consumed a pint of mint-chocolate-chip ice cream—but with sustained energy instead of a short-lived sugar rush, and without the guilt of unhealthy indulgence. Win-win—kudos once again, Kate. $15 for a six-pack; katesrealfood.com.