Review: "The Joy of Running"

Every runner forms a relationship with doubt. Whether you’re a newbie attempting to run your first 5k, or setting your sights on your third ultramarathon this year, we all go through moments where we question our capabilities to pull off what many deem as impossible. It’s during these times we often need to be reminded of why we partake in such a physically taxing, yet simple sport. Open any page in The Joy of Running (Hatherleigh, $12.50), and you’ll quickly be reminded of why you love to run. This short quotation collection is rich with advice, humor, and wisdom from some of the sport’s most notable ambassadors, and will inspire any runner to overcome their doubts. Even non-runners will be drawn to the short insights that showcase the passion one might feel from moving their own two legs. The Joy of Running will help jump start your running journey, take you to the next level, and prepare you for the growth and self-discovery you’ll encounter along the way.