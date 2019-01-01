Review: The Banker and the Blackfoot

In The Banker and The Blackfoot (Blue Bridge, $25), J. Edward Chamberlain gives a historical look at the relationships between early settlers and the Blackfoot Indians. Based a ways beyond the Bozone, around Fort Macleod in the Alberta Territory, the book chronicles Jack Cowdry’s (Chamberlain’s grandfather) struggles and successes as he creates a self-funded bank to serve Fort Macleod and the surrounding areas. Cowdry develops a strong bond with Crop Eared Wolf, a Blackfoot warrior, horseman, and eventual head chief. While treaties were broken on a national level, these two men were able to continue to get along and support one another. The stories are unique and show how through despite overwhelming odds, people can set differences aside and grow together, a message not to be taken lightly these days.