Book: Lady Long Rider

Saddle up for a ride unlike any other. Lady Long Rider (Farcountry Press, $16) follows the incredible journeys of Bernice Ende, a long-distance horseback rider with well over 29,000 miles under her belt. Having ridden through the Great Plains, Southwest deserts, Cascade Range, and Rocky Mountains, Bernice has seen some of the most spectacular places in the country—and a whole lot of highway too. Ende, the epitome of tough and gritty, was the first person to ride coast to coast and back again in one trek, for which she received recognition from the international Long Riders' Guild. Not only does this book explore the impressive feats of long-distance horse packing, but the relationships she forms along the way and the sense of community and love for adventure she observes everywhere she rides.