Hole Lotta Fun

Jackson's summer culture calendar.

Summer is well on its way. Time to spend as many hours outside as possible—bagging peaks, running rivers, and sleeping under the stars. Southwest Montana has more than its fair share of outdoor activities during the sunny season, but sometimes we just need to get out of town. No one wants to take the time for extended travel, but a quick break can be found close to home. Just four hours south, in fact, in Jackson Hole.

While our favorite time to visit Jackson is early spring or late autumn—therefore dodging the summer crowds—the mountain town still promises a lively escape June through August. And while the Teton hub offers plenty in the way of outdoor activities, sometimes we want a change of pace. If you’re looking to take in a bit of culture alongside your mountainside escapades, here are a few events worth your time.

Jackson Hole’s Fourth of July Parade marks the high-summer season with a day-long celebration. Kick off the morning with the famed JH Lions Club 4th of July Street Breakfast, then enjoy the parade mid-morning. The day continues with a 6pm Town Square Shootout (great for the kids!) and then the town rodeo at 8pm. Dusk fireworks fittingly finish our nation’s birthday. See the full schedule here.



Wyoming's cowboys and cowgirls strut their stuff.

The Teton Science Schools are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, and are marking the occasion with an anniversary celebration August 4. Keynote speaker Sally Jewell, former Secretary of the Interior and CEO of REI, will be the feature of the evening’s program, with a reception to follow. Buy your tickets and get more information here.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the National Museum of Wildlife Art. The venerable museum is celebrated in art circles as the definitive curated collection of wildlife art in the U.S. The anniversary will be heralded on August 19 at the museum’s famed Black Bear Ball. Patrons and art enthusiasts celebrate the Museum’s 30th Anniversary at the black tie event. The festive evening kicks off with music, cocktails, and fine food at a magnificent outdoor venue with grand views of the National Elk Refuge and Sleeping Indian Mountain. Read more about the museum and upcoming events here.



High-society culture, with a little high-mountain flavor.

Jackson is in the path of totality for the much-anticipated Total Solar Eclipse on August 21, meaning it’s the place to be for the full effect of the unique event. This is the first total eclipse of the sun visible from coast to coast in the U.S. since 1918, making it a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience. Find out how to maximize your eclipse experience in Jackson at tetoneclipse.com.

The Fall Arts Festival, held September 6-17, is heralded as one of the best cultural events in the West. The event draws thousands of artists and enthusiasts from around the globe, and visitors can take in myriad eclectic and traditional artwork while enjoying fine cuisine and music. More than 50 events take place over the course of the 12-day festival, ensuring you can take the time to hit the singletrack one day and culture yourself the next. Get the latest updates at facebook.com/JHFallartsfestival.

And in case hiking hasn’t worn your legs out, put the 7th annual JH Marathon on the books. Taking place September 2, events include the full marathon, the Hole Half-Marathon, and the Tyler Strandberg and Catherine Nix Memorial Marathon Relay. Visit jacksonholemarathon.com for more info.

You can definitely make the argument that summer is the best time to be home. But sometimes even the hardiest, adventure-loving souls need a break from paradise. Escape south for fresh outdoor recreation, new cuisine, and a bit of culture on the side. You won’t regret it.