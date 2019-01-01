You are here

VOORMI Ski Sock

Ski Sock, Merino Wool, Padded Ski Sock

VOORMI Ski Sock

Will Shepard

Not often do you stumble across socks that can be worn six times without producing a stench to kill a small child. The VOORMI Ski Sock can make this claim and more. The soft merino-wool blend regulates heat well, meaning your feet neither sweat nor get too chilly. A bit on the thicker side, this sock endures abrasion and provides excellent cushion around the feet, ankles, and calves.

The end result is a combination rarely perfected: comfortable, durable, and warm. Which also makes them versatile—you can wear them on a long backcountry tour, a minus-15 day at the resort, or a warm day of spring skiing. Moreover, this sock makes a good gift option for birthdays, weddings, and prom-date proposals.

Availabe at VOORMI's shop in downtown Bozeman. $40; voormi.com.

