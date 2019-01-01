Review: XC Ski App

The latest from Mountainworks Software.

Sure, you know where to go cross-country skiing when you’re in the Bozone, but what happens when you visit other Montana cities? Do you throw your skis in and hope for the best when you reach the trailhead? Or maybe visit a local shop, ply them for local intel, and then make a purchase for the information (or feel guilty for taking up their time and not spending a dime). You can now have all the information you need at your fingertips with the Cross-Country Ski Montana App from Mountainworks Software (creators of MT. Fishing and MT. Hunting Access apps).

Available for both Android and Apple phones, the Cross-Country Ski Montana app compiles the information for cross-country ski trails throughout the state. The list includes fee-based and free trails, and groomed or ungroomed. The key provides easy navigation and each location is clickable so you can get additional information, such as directions or how much a day pass will cost. All the information is downloaded to your phone, so you don’t need cell service to access the intel.

And don’t worry, the app isn’t giving out information on all locations to ski, it gathers the general trail information from local ski groups in each area and provides it in an easy-to-decipher format. You’ll also find the local ski shops listed, in case you forgot something or need to rent gear.

Get the app for $5 in your phone's app store.