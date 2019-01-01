Review: Montec Fawk Jacket

Premium brands may be all the rage in our increasingly gentrified Montana micro-metropolis, but most hardcore outdoors folk actually prefer those lesser-known outfits that makes a solid product at an affordable price. Enter Montec, a company you've probably never heard of, but definitely should get to know. Their Fawk jacket, for example, is a solid ski coat, with a durable, waterproof shell; warm & toasty insulation; ample, well-placed pockets; a streamlined, comfy fit; taped seams; and a half-dozen additional features that demonstrate a real commitment to comfort and performance on the mountain. Given its heft, the Fawk is clearly designed for the resort; but the pit-zips and overall breathability mean it'll serve you well on short backcountry tours, too. In short, this jacket's got all the fundamental features and the bells & whistles of the big-name ski coats, at a fraction of the price. As far as we're concerned, that's a done deal. $209; montecwear.com.