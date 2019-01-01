Review: GoreTex Pro

If you thought GoreTex couldn't get any better, think again—their new Pro series is not just waterproof and breathable, but windproof, durable, and stretchy to boot. That's right, stretchy—we may not be talking yoga-pants elasticity, but the Pro fabric does offer a little more flexibility than before. We tried out a ski shell, and after two days decided that there's nothing else we'd rather wrap up in—for snow, wind, rain, or all three. The Pro material is more waterproof than ever, the coldest wind can't get through, and it rebuffs tree branches way better than its predecessors. Way to keep the ball rolling, GoreTex.