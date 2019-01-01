Review: Glade Adapt

The Adapt Photochromic ski and snowboard goggle by Glade is best in its class, featuring highly specialized lens technology. The lens itself comes with an anti-fog coating as well as 100% UV-protection. The frames are flexible and mold comfortably to your face, yet they are extremely durable.

Conditions are always changing in the mountains and it seems silly, not to mention expensive, to buy different goggles and lenses for every condition. The Adapt provides a unique lens that has the ability to adjust to a variety of conditions. I tested these goggles in bluebird conditions and the lens did a great job protecting my eyes from the sun. I also tried them on an overcast, low-light afternoon. On both outings, the Adapt rose to the occasion and the lens lit up the terrain while protecting my eyes from wind and elements. Looking for the one goggle quiver? The Glade Adapt is a choice you won't regret, $120.