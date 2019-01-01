Review: Carefree Accoutrements

Two products to ease the inconveniences of summer.

With the high alpine finally clear of snow, it's time to head for the hills. In order to get the most out of your summer backpack, stash these two products along for the trek.

Sawyer Micro Squeeze Water Filtration System

This lightweight water-filtration system is the smaller and more affordable answer to the Squeeze, their original, larger version. With a total weight of two ounces, the Micro Squeeze is a great addition to your pack without adding more bulk. The filter removes 99.999% of all bacteria and protozoa, which means you’re safe from the big scaries like giardia, salmonella, cholera, and E. coli, as well as microplastics and hard minerals. There are small detachable gaskets which could get lost in the stream, so beware when unscrewing and refilling. $28; sawyer.com.

Sawyer Picaridin Insect Repellant Lotion Packs

Here in Montana, we’re lucky that there aren’t many mosquitos or flies to worry about; however, every now and again in wet areas you’ll be surprised by a sudden onslaught of winged attacks. While carrying cumbersome bottles of bug spray is often overkill, these repellant lotion packs offer you protection in a pocket-sized form for your fishing vest or the catch-all pocket of your pack. Working for up to 14 hours to repel voracious blood-sucking bugs, Picaridin lotion will help keep you bite-free. $9; sawyer.com.