Moab—LANDER

Working at an outdoor magazine, I often mix work with pleasure. On an evening bike ride, for example, I'll bring my phone to snap some photos for Instagram or Facebook. To protect my phone in the field, I need a burly case, one that will thwart screen cracking after inevitable drops. I also need my phone to operate well in sub-optimal conditions, like hot summer evenings and cold winter mornings, so a case that insulates is essential for conserving battery life. With those considerations in mind, I checked out the Moab from Lander. The slim design wasn't confidence-inspiring at first, but after a few drops on rocky trails, I was reassured—the Moab's material is as tough as advertised. Because the design isn't bulky, I can still keep my phone in a chest or shorts pocket, keeping it close at hand instead of deep in my pack. That's ideal for snapping a quick shot when the light is just right and a young muley buck is frozen in a wildflower-filled meadow. The case also comes with a wrist-strap, which seemed useful at first but ended up getting in the way; I never use it now. As far as insulation goes, I haven't noticed a difference between battery life with the Moab and without it, which was disappointing. I have learned to keep my cell on airplaine mode in the backcountry, but even so the battery dies fast in the cold, or on hot, sunny days. Looks-wise, the case is simple; mine is navy and it also comes in black. $40; lander.com.