Review: First Lite Catalyst Softshell

When tramping around the mountains in search of game, a hunter often goes from vigorously hiking to being absolutely still and back again, all day long. This constant start-and-stop routine demands much of a hunting coat, and the Catalyst Soft Shell Jacket by First Lite steps up to the challenge. This versatile hoodie is not only silent and stretchy, for stealthy, unencumbered movement during the stalk, but it breathes well when on the move and provides plenty of warmth when stationary. Three zippered pockets keep hands warm and important items secure, and a high collar both warms and conceals the face. Throw all these features together and you've got a single outer layer that does it all. I wore my trusty Sitka softshell for 10 years, and I'm I glad I did, but my primary huntin' coat nowadays is a First Lite. $240; firstlite.com.