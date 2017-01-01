Review: CRKT Homefront Hunter

Need a new blade this hunting season? The Columbia River Knife and Tool (CRKT) Company’s Homefront Hunter should be at the top of your list. The sharp blade opens smoothly with the flip lever and gives a satisfying snap as it locks into place. The lever functions as a safety device, keeping your hand from sliding off the ergonomic handle and onto the blade, plus protecting your thumb when closing the knife. The clip holds the knife in place in your pocket, making it easy to retrieve when needed.

So far, sounds like an average knife, but what separates this CRKT knife from others is the field-strip technology. With the flip of a lever and spinning of a release wheel, you can completely dismantle the knife and remove any blood, grit, or grime. The only parts that are removable are the blade and two sides of the Realtree Xtra Green Camo handle, so no concern about losing hardware (unless you drop the handle in some leaves) and reassembly is just as simple.

Available at locally at Bob Ward's, Sportsman’s Warehouse & Crazy Mountain Outdoor Co. $100; crkt.com.