Gear: Nano Puff Cap

If you're in the market for a practical, warm, windproof, weather-resistant hat that is also lightweight and highly compressable, look no further than the Patagonia Nano Puff Earflap Cap. If you’re not familiar with Patagonia’s incredibly versatile Nano Puff Jacket, you should be. And now the Earflap Cap completes their head-to-toe suit of the same material comprised of predominantly recycled or Eco polyester.

The bricked quilted pattern stabilizes the insulation while the folding earflaps seal out the cold and conveniently tuck away when not in use. It's designed with PrimaLoft synthetic insulation that adds no weight while keeping your head balmy even when wet. The cap also features DWR (durable water repellent) fabric on the exterior to bead off moisture from light precipitation. The soft brim and compressible insulation make this hat easily packable and, therefore, it now lives in my ski-touring pack and sometimes in my pocket if I’m out for a winter run. Personally, I’ve found it to be so warm that it only needs to come out when the temps drop below 20 degrees.

Whether you're on a skin track or a snowy trail, or you're looking for a contemporary style of headwear often depicted on the heads of lumberjacks and ice fisherman, the Patagonia Nano Puff Earflap Cap has got you—or at least your dome—covered. $59.