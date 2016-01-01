Women’s Sawtooth Mid B-DRY—OBOZ

"I’ve worn lots of shoes. I bet if I think about it real hard I can remember my first pair of shoes." So said Forrest Gump, and the same can be said for my first pair of hiking boots. They were full leather, heavy, took forever to break in, and didn’t grip anything when wet. If you’ve experienced similar boots in the past, and you’re nostalgic to go back to them, then the Oboz Women’s Sawtooth Mid Waterproof boot is not for you. These are comfortable from the very first step. The sturdy, lightweight boots can tackle most any Montana terrain, ranging from rugged mountains and dirt trails, to grassy, dew-covered meadows.

The Sawtooth Mids are durable, breathe well, are supportive, and provide plenty of traction and comfort. Their O-FIT insole technology cushions the heel and provides outstanding arch support for those long treks in the great outdoors. Plus, Oboz’s B-DRY waterproof system delivers as promised. No need to be extra careful when crossing a stream: I missed a step, went ankle deep, and to my surprise (and pleasure), my feet remained dry for the rest of the hike.

Whether going on a short afternoon adventure, or a multi-day ramble in the mountains, the Sawtooth is the best all-around hiking boot I’ve ever experienced. It has proven to be a trusted and worthy hiking companion, earning the title of my new go-to hiking boot for any outdoor excursion. And the best part? Oboz is local – right here in Bozeman. Your feet will feel great because their boots are awesome and you’ll feel great because you’re supporting an innovative local company. Plus, through Oboz's One More Tree program, they’ll plant a tree for every pair of footwear sold. Win-win. $150; obozfootwear.com.

