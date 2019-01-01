Review: Vasque Clarion '88 GTX

Coveting vintage gear-and-apparel design isn't new. For a long time now, I've wanted my mom's 70s-era fleeces, but I want them to be made of modern materials so that they can perform up to modern standards. Vasque has made my dreams come true with the release of the Clarion '88 GTX series. Or re-release, I should say. These boots are iconic, and now they come in Gore-Tex with Vibram soles. Take them on a wet spring hike or a week-long summer backpack; their comfort and function will not disappoint. And you'll always look good doing it; Vasque pulled their color schemes straight from old catalogues.

$160; vasque.com.