Review: Vasque Breeze III GTX

Mio Alt

My field-test of Vasque’s Breeze III GTX started with the first few steps—at the Missouri Headwaters, I walked from the car straight into an ankle-deep mud puddle. My feet emerged dry as a bone. Clearly, the boot’s waterproofing is as advertised, which will come in handy late into the summer with our above-average alpine snowpack. The Breeze III is also out-of-the-box comfy and offers solid support for all but the most rugged hikes.

Available at Bob Ward's. $180; vasque.com

