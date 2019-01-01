Review: Swiftwick FLITE Socks

I had minor ankle surgery back in December, so when I read that the FLITE XT Five socks from Swiftwick provided ankle support I was intrigued. Unsure of how much stability I’d get from a sock, I still decided to give them a shot. Between the slight compression around my mid-foot and ankle, I did notice more ankle stability. Beyond the support, these socks have many great features. They provide slight cushion under the toes and heel, the bottom utilizes GripDry Fibers that prevent slipping in the shoe, and Swiftwick's flex channels help with range of motion and moisture control. I can say that after late winter and early spring runs, in all types of weather, these socks have become my go to pair. MSRP $24.