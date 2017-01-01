Review: Scarpa Mescalito GTX

While designed with climbing approaches in mind, Scarpa’s Mescalito GTX works for any outdoor-oriented activity. The thick Vibram sole prevents slipping and sliding on icy days and the up-to-the-toe lacing system provides stability and comfort for hikes up in the mountains. You don’t need to tuck this approach shoe away once winter hits—its suede upper is water-resistant and keeps the feet dry in the wet and warm in the cold. The Mescalito GTX features a bright turquoise color on the exterior that adds a flashy look to your ensemble.

$180; scarpa.com.