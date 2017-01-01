Review: Salomon X ALP Mid Boot

The Salomon X-ALP Mid LTR GTX, weighing in at 20 ounces each, provide the performance needed without that bulky feel found in some other boots. This sleek design is not without its flaws, however; I got a little reckless and tore a gash in the cuff on the first time out. The Gore-Tex kept my toes dry nonetheless, and comfort was on my side with the help of the special Ortholite insoles. Salomon's proprietary Contagrip tread allowed me to ascend steep, rocky slopes like a mountain goat. From the M to Glacier National Park, this is my new go-to boot. Word to the wise: these boots have a narrow fit, so people with a slightly wide foot should try on a few sizes before purchasing.

$220; salomon.com