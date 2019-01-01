Review: Oboz Sypes Mid Leather Waterproof

A man wittier than myself once proclaimed, "If the shoe fits, wear it." Fortunately, with regard to the Oboz Sypes Mid Leather Waterproof, this maxim applies to anyone looking for a piece of footwear that will chew up everything in its path. These kicks blur the line between a capable trail-runner and supportive hiking boot, in a design equally fit for a day in the hills or a night on the town. They feel lightweight in stride, yet boast a thick, rugged sole and reinforced leather upper to guarantee maximum durability.

The Sypes' midsoles offer plenty of arch support and cushion for long days or heavy loads, and their waterproofing lends versatility for all-season use. To tie it all in, the laces cinch tightly over a well-padded tongue, allowing you to lock down the fit without compromising on comfort. $165; obozfootwear.com.