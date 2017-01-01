Review: Oboz Hyalite

I’ve always looked to Oboz for my hiking footwear. So, when I was searching for a crossover boot—something I could hike the trail in and wear around town—, I went to Oboz first. As expected, they delivered with the Hyalite Low.

These sharp-looking shoes have a lot more too them than meets the eye. The tread is great for hiking, but not so aggressive that it looks out of place while walking downtown. The Hyalite has a scratch-rubber toe-cap that provides toe protection from rocks, tree roots, and barstools. The leather upper is water-resistant; you’re not going to cross a river in them, but when you can’t quite make the leap across a creek or the small stream running down the side of a street during a rainstorm, your feet will stay dry.

The Hyalite proved more than worthy on a recent adventure in Paradise Valley. I took a late-season hike up Pine Creek and the tread held firm throughout the entire climb and descent. When I started the climb, I failed to use the heel lock (the extra lace eyelet at the top of the shoe) and developed a hot spot, but once I locked down my heel, the problem went away. After the hike, I barely felt the toe stub as I stepped up to the bar. I even received a compliment while enjoying a cold one.

$130; obozfootwear.com.