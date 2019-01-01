Review: Oboz Bridger Boot

I don’t think my feet had ever felt a hug before I slipped on the Oboz Bridger 7" Insulated Waterproof boot.

Immediately I noticed the insulation, which formed to my feet for maximum warmth. I laced the boots up above my ankle and felt ready to take on any trail.

The first challenge was Triple Tree, as I knew the conditions would include dirt, mud, and snow. I’m happy to report that the boots passed the test with flying colors. The waterproof nubuck leather sloughed off the mud and the molded rubber toe cap and heel kick game me traction to keep moving. Even when submerged in water, the Bridger prevailed. I even camped out in the stream awhile, for good measure, but my feet stayed warm and dry.

On this and successive hikes, the 200 grams of Thinsulate kept my feet warm and comfortable—a luxury not always available in temperatures below 20 degrees. Additionally, the sleek but sturdy design makes the Bridger one of the best all-activity boots I’ve tried. It’s the type of shoe you can use for a three-mile day-hike or a multi-day backpacking trip.

Keep in mind that you may need to break these shoes in for ultimate comfort. The Bridger rubbed against my shin at first, but the sensation disappeared after I'd put on a few miles.

Available at Schnee's. $185.