Review: Oboz Bozeman Low Leather

After several recommendations from friends and family, and the sudden demise of my trusty trail shoes, I finally picked up my first pair of Oboz. I wasn’t in the market for a serious pair of hiking boots; I just needed a killer cross-shoe that I could wear all the time, and the Oboz Bozeman Low Leather is just that: a sleek, good-looking walking shoe that can take you anywhere from downtown to the trails.

With my new shoes laced up and ready for a test run, I took a quick loop down the Gallagator, up Peet’s Hill, and back down by the library, before heading into town to run a few errands. The low-profile sole was deceivingly grippy, and my foot felt supported and comfortable from the jump. The next day I gave 'em a bit more of a workout, climbing high up into the Bridger foothills. I’m often trepidatious about my first few outings in a new shoe, so I stayed on the lookout for hot spots, but the Oboz kept my heel and sock snugly in place.

Having a great pair of shoes gives a person even more incentive to take to the trails, which is great news for me, and even better news for my dog––we'll surely be getting good use out of them this season.

$120; obozfootwear.com.