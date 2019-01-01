Review: Farm to Feet Bozeman

Socks have become a passion of mine. When I get a pair I like, I obsess. If the model is discontinued or updated, I panic.

One such pair of socks is the aptly named Bozeman from Farm to Feet. This 3/4-crew is as simple as a sock should be, but their genius is in their details, most notably the plush soles that cushion foot falls on the trail. I wore mine all fall for running, hiking, and biking, and my feet were repeatedly happy. The Bozemans are 100% American merino, so you can feel good about your purchase, and they come in a variety of colors. $21; farmtofeet.com.