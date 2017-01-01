Review: The Buffalo Wool Co. Crew Bison Merino Socks

When I think bison wool, I think thick, durable, and warm—as in capable of plowing trenches through snow as our national mammal. The Buffalo Wool Co.’s Bison Merino Sock confirmed my suspicion, especially on the thickness front.

These socks are the closest wool ever came to bullet proof. They inspire confidence on winter hikes, preventing my feet from sliding in my boots.

The merino wool wicked moisture efficiently and kept my feet dry, alleviating my initial concern that the socks were too thick.

Admittedly, I opt for a thinner pair when wearing tighter shoes with less give. But make no mistake—hiking outdoors or propped up by the fireplace—bison wool goes toe-to-toe with sheep and alpaca.

$32; thebuffalowoolco.com.