Review: AKU Rapida GTX

Bright colors and fancy designs may be all the rage among sporty, nuevo-outdoor types, but when it comes to footwear, I prefer an earthier approach. Clean lines, no frills, just a simple, straightforward trail shoe—that’s what you get with the AKU Rapida GTX. You get a lot more, too: tough suede uppers, Gore-Tex lining, grippy Vibram soles, light weight (just over a half-pound each), a cozy fit, and solid construction for light- and medium-duty use on the trails, whether hiking or running. More importantly, you also get a conservative design that goes just fine with jeans, for those pre- and post-hike jaunts around town. $180; aku.it.