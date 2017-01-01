Review: PLANO Guide Series 3600

I needed a versatile and durable tackle-storage solution that could easily transition from the various boats, rafts, and kayaks I regularly fish from. Plano answered with the Guide Series Tackle Bag 3600. The bag boasts the Utili-Tackle rail system, with 34 accessory-attachment points; easy topside access to a StowAway utility box; and a raised over-molded surface with tie-down slots. Five additional StowAway utility boxes are included in the soft-sided main compartment, which is completely surrounded by a useful array of zippered pockets, slide pockets, external tool holders, and HDPE D-rings. The bottom of the bag is protected by a waterproof base with a molded rail system and elevated rubber feet.

I’m thrilled with this tackle bag, as it fits nicely in my kayak, and works extremely well for every boat I fish from.

Available at Bob Ward’s and Sportsman’s Warehouse. $70; planomolding.com.