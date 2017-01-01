Fishing on the Rocks

New lineup from HT Enterprises.

This winter, I decided to up my ice-fishing-gear game, and with the help of HT Enterprises' latest and greatest, I was able to do just that. Here's the stuff that's made it into my every-day rotation.





Polar Tip Up

HT's simple and effective Polar Tip Up is a great, inexpensive way to increase your catch because it allows you fish several holes at the same time. The tried-and-true design is easy to set up, while being light but durable thanks to it’s high-impact A.B.S. plastic frame. It features a multiple-setting trip-shaft, wind-free trip wire, a 200’ spool, and a high-visibility flag. $15; htice.com.

Ice Tek Pro Light-Action Rod-and-Reel Combo

When jigging for pan fish such as crappie, perch, and bluegill you want a rod and reel capable of detecting even the subtlest bites. I've had great success using the Ice Tek Pro 24” Light-Action Rod-and-Reel Combo. The budget-minded combo includes a smooth four-bearing ITK-104A reel combined with the ultra sensitive ITK-24LSC 24” light-action graphite rod featuring a sleek cork handle and special fast-action tip. $45; htice.com.

Sapphire Ice 26” Medium-Action Rod

I prefer using a medium-action rod when fishing the hard water for trout, walleye, bass, and other medium-sized fish. I find that the Sapphire Ice 26” offers good sensitivity and feel, balanced with enough backbone to reel in lunkers with confidence. The rod features a medium graphite rod, genuine cork handle with rings to attach your choice of reel, aluminum-oxide guides, a handy hook keeper, and it measures just 26”, which works well in the limited confines of my ice shelter. $30; htice.com.

Deneveu Creek Tackle Tote

Packing delicate rods and reels along with other gear can damage equipment and create a tangled mess. The Deneveu Creek Tackle Tote incorporates three separate zippered storage pockets. This soft-sided tough fabric tote measures 30”, which can accommodate several ice fishing rods/combos up to 28", plus has enough extra storage space for a few tip ups and other associated gear. $23; htice.com.