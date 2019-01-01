Review: Selk'bag Lite 6G

Whether it's post-supper chores or heeding the call of nature at 3am, frigid high-alpine air can take all the fun out of a Forest Service cabin. One way to keep the cold at bay is with a Selk'bag Lite 6G, basically a mobile, weather-resistant sleeping bag that keeps you warm and cozy despite the wintry weather. After you come in from skiing or snowshoeing, just slip into your snuggy and smile – and then keep it on, all night, right up until the next day's tour. Built-in handwarmers mean toasty fingers, and a handy, kangaroo-style front pocket keeps essentials close and allows your arms to rest comfortably. Oversized, removable booties let you double-up on socks and move from porch to bunk with little inconvenience. And worry not: deep in the winter woods, nobody's going to notice how funny you look. $70; selkbagusa.com.



