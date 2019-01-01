Review: Kammok Kuhli Pro

Years ago, I spent many a night under an army-issue poncho, and I’ve been searching ever since for a civilian model that replicated it in terms in terms of size and weight, but with a few improvements for making a bigger, better “hooch.” I think I may have finally found it in the Kuhli Pro from Kammock, a lightweight, waterproof weather shelter that keeps the rain and wind out without weighing down the pack. A good hooch is taut all around, and the Kuhli Pro’s anchor points are reinforced with Hypalon, so I can reef away without fear of failure. Integrated “storm doors” provide wrap-around protection, and knotless cords cut down set-up time when black clouds loom and time is of the essence. Eight stakes slip into special sleeves on the stuff-sack, so I don’t have to search for heavy rocks to guy out the sides. All this comes in at a compact 1.5 pounds—which means more room for comfort items, like a nice dark beer to sip inside the hooch. $199; kammok.com.