Review: Deva 60 Pack

There’s a lot to be said for being able to fit everything you need into one pack, whether you’re day-hiking, camping, or planning to disappear into the wilderness for a while. Whatever your journey may be, make sure you take Gegory's Deva 60 backpack with you.

The pack’s sleek design allows you to fit all of your belongings without making it too bulky. On my trip I was able to stuff in a sleeping bag, two mattress pads, three water bottles, assorted clothes, two flashlights, assorted food, and more.

When carrying all that weight, it’s important to feel balanced—and that’s why I love the Response A3 suspension, which includes an adjustable rotating hip belt and harness. You can also be custom-fitted for this pack at a local retailer.

The 3D foam, breathable back panel made it comfy on my back, even when steep inclines made me sweat.

My favorite part is the removable hydration sleeve, which converts into a fast and light SideKick daypack. It easily fits within a sleeve of the pack and is something you can hand off to a buddy to carry some of the smaller items.

$300; gregorypacks.com.