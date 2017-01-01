You are here

< backHome / Activities / Biking / Mountain / Review: Pearl Izumi Women's Kit

Review: Pearl Izumi Women's Kit

Pearl Izumi Select Escape Texture Jersey

Review: Pearl Izumi Women's Kit

facebook twitter email Print This
Angie Mangels

Cute and stylish, Pearl Izumi's lightweight Select Escape Texture Jersey puts a nice spin on the classic bike shirt. With reflective elements, active moisture movement, and a snap placket for extra venting, this shirt will help you keep your cool on your rides. Includes a back zippered pocket for those days when you want to go light and fast.
$65, pearlizumi.com.





Pearl Izumi Pro Gel Vent GloveA good glove is important for biking, and one that breathes well becomes essential for hot days. The P.R.O. Gel Vent is one of the best venting bike gloves on the market. With mesh fabric panels on the back and their patented Direct Vent palm design with ventilated gel padding, these gloves wick moisture quickly, helping to keep those hands dry in the most extreme conditions.
$45, pearlizumi.com.

Appears in 
Mountain
Biking

River Flows (CFS)

Share the Love

© 2000-2017 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge 