Review: Pearl Izumi Women's Kit

Cute and stylish, Pearl Izumi's lightweight Select Escape Texture Jersey puts a nice spin on the classic bike shirt. With reflective elements, active moisture movement, and a snap placket for extra venting, this shirt will help you keep your cool on your rides. Includes a back zippered pocket for those days when you want to go light and fast.

$65, pearlizumi.com.

















A good glove is important for biking, and one that breathes well becomes essential for hot days. The P.R.O. Gel Vent is one of the best venting bike gloves on the market. With mesh fabric panels on the back and their patented Direct Vent palm design with ventilated gel padding, these gloves wick moisture quickly, helping to keep those hands dry in the most extreme conditions.

$45, pearlizumi.com.