Summer Apparel—FlyLow

Every now and then, products come along that genuinely excite me. Usually it's a pair of skis or some sweet new mountain-bike accessory. This summer, I'm slightly ashamed to admit that my favorite new piece of gear is a polo shirt. The Lopez polo from FlyLow just checks so many boxes that I can't help but love it. It's breathable, stylish, and functional, plus my girlfriend really likes it—an uncommon reaction to most of my outdoor apparel. But that's what sets the Lopez apart; while it's made of a poly/spandex blend, it looks like something you'd wear to a summer cocktail party, at least the kind we go to. The color schemes are just flashy enough to pack some cool-factor, but they aren't over the top bright. If you're headed to the brewery or bar after a bike ride, all you have to do is change your shoes, and with the Lopez, you're good to go. Because it's polyester, it breathes and wicks moisture, keeping you cool and dry on even the hottest days. $65; flylowgear.com.

Another new piece from FlyLow that I've been enjoying is the Waylon boardshort. The have a higher percentage of spandex in their fabric blend, so they're nice and stretchy for grueling alpine hikes or steep climbs biking. They're designed with surfers in mind, but they perform just as well for river rats, fishermen, and any other water recreationists. While they're marketed as a boardshort, the 9.5-inch inseam means they hit above the knee, which is a welcome change from the extra-long trunks most brands peddle. They have a 40+ UPF rating, so wear them all day every day and expect them to last. $65; flylowgear.com.