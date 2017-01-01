Review: Pearl iZUMi Elite WxB

Fall in Bozeman is unpredictable, but with Pearl iZUMi’s Elite WxB pant, you needn't concern yourself with the weather. These pants are practical and efficient and good for whatever Mother Nature throws at you. Customize your fit with the elastic waistband and side-loop adjustments; ankle zippers and storm-flap snap closures keep moisture out. They're waterproof and breathable, so you'll be comfortable even on longer rides. Wear them solo or over casual clothing—the relaxed fit of the Elite WxB ensures plenty of room for layers.

$150; pearlizumi.com.