You are here

< backHome / Activities / Biking / Road / Review: Pearl iZUMi Elite WxB

Review: Pearl iZUMi Elite WxB

Pearl iZUMi Elite WxB Pant

Review: Pearl iZUMi Elite WxB

facebook twitter email Print This
Wangmo Tenzing

Fall in Bozeman is unpredictable, but with Pearl iZUMi’s Elite WxB pant, you needn't concern yourself with the weather. These pants are practical and efficient and good for whatever Mother Nature throws at you. Customize your fit with the elastic waistband and side-loop adjustments; ankle zippers and storm-flap snap closures keep moisture out. They're waterproof and breathable, so you'll be comfortable even on longer rides. Wear them solo or over casual clothing—the relaxed fit of the Elite WxB ensures plenty of room for layers.

$150; pearlizumi.com.

Appears in 
Road
Apparel

River Flows (CFS)

Share the Love

© 2000-2017 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge 