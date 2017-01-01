Review: Kavu Inland

This winter, when you find yourself reaching for an extra layer, reach for Kavu’s Inland jacket. With a down-like vest over the torso and the warmest sweatshirt sleeves I’ve ever worn, the Inland has four-season warmth in all the right places, with wind-resistance to boot. The fit is just right, with enough room for layers underneath or over top, whatever the weather dictates. Plus the sleeves are removable, adding versatility.

$110; kavu.com.