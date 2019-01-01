Review: Beyond Pants & Shorts

Moving to Montana from a big city was a drastic change for me. All my city clothes felt uncomfortable, heavy, and inefficient when adventuring in the outdoors.

Luckily, I found Beyond’s K-4 Ventum Ultralight pants and shorts. Previously, the only pants and shorts that fit well around my waist were tight through the hips and thighs, and I worried about tearing when crouched or squatting. But the Ventums stretch as much as I need for hiking and climbing. They also have ample storage—both pants and shorts include six pockets, keeping everything accessible. Not to mention the four-way stretch ultralight softshell, which makes them easily packable, water-resistant, and windproof, ideal for rapid weather change and maneuverability.

$110 for the pants, $70 for the shorts; beyondclothing.com.