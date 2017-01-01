You are here

< backHome / Gear Reviews / Review: Primus PrimeTech 1.3L

Review: Primus PrimeTech 1.3L

Primus PrimeTech 1.3L

Review: Primus PrimeTech 1.3L

facebook twitter email Print This
Taylor Burlage

With an integrated burner, two 1.3L pots, a lockable pot-gripper, and a lid with an integrated colander, the PrimeTech stove set gives you a whole new world of backcountry culinary options. The entire setup packs into an efficient, insulated storage bag, and though it needs more room than your average single-burner camp stove, its ultralight weight makes it worth packing along.

$130; primus.eu

Appears in 
Camping
Camping

River Flows (CFS)

Share the Love

© 2000-2017 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge 