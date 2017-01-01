You are here< backHome / Gear Reviews / Review: Primus PrimeTech 1.3L
Review: Primus PrimeTech 1.3L
Taylor Burlage
With an integrated burner, two 1.3L pots, a lockable pot-gripper, and a lid with an integrated colander, the PrimeTech stove set gives you a whole new world of backcountry culinary options. The entire setup packs into an efficient, insulated storage bag, and though it needs more room than your average single-burner camp stove, its ultralight weight makes it worth packing along.
$130; primus.eu
