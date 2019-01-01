Review: A Quiet Place of Violence

Among those of us concerned with the “whys” of hunting in a modern society that no longer requires it, Bozeman author Allen Morris Jones has made the case that hunting is most often not the blood sport that it can sometimes seem, in A Quiet Place of Violence (Bangtail Press, 1997).

Through reflection, citations of other hunting and ethics philosophers, and journal entries from his time spent hunting on a ranch in the Missouri Breaks, he concludes that this predator-prey relationship is vital to our humanity. Never afraid to question himself, Jones posits that humans have become estranged from nature, as objectifying observers. Hunting is perhaps the only pursuit that returns us to being participants in nature, such as we have evolved.

Jones also ponders technology, religion, ethics, and more.

If you’re someone, like me, who is sometimes troubled by the idea of hunting in our modern world and yearns for a better understanding, you’ll gain valuable insights from this eloquent and philosophical book.