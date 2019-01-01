Small Claims

Montana’s fame as a trout state is not unwarranted, with rivers like the Yellowstone, Gallatin, Madison, Missouri being the subject of numerous articles and films. All this press tends to lead to a popularizing of local waters, and can leave the average angler feeling crowded out. If time on the water and a quality angling experience are more important to you than a specific piscine quarry, a change in target may be in order: from trout to smallmouth bass.

Bronze-Back Bonanza

Smallmouths, smallies, bronze-backs, or Micropterus dolomieu tend to thrive in stream and riverine habitats, but can also do well in specific types of lakes. Think of the smallies’ preferred living conditions as similar to that of brown trout, only the smallmouth can tolerate much higher water temperatures. To mamy, smallies are pound-for-pound the best-fighting game fish alive. In addition to having similar habitat preference, smallmouth have a remarkably similar diet to brown trout. This means that a trout angler switching to this species probably has all the flies, lures, or bait needed to catch them.

Location, Location, Location

While not native to Montana, smallmouth have been stocked in some lakes in the state since 1914. Specimens in excess of five pounds have been taken from both Fort Peck and the Tongue River. If river fishing is more your game, this species can be found in the Yellowstone downstream of Reed Point, and in the downstream sections of the Big Horn and Missouri rivers. Smallmouths have also been known to turn up in the tributaries in and around the Flathead drainage.

Target Time and Ammunition

The best time to focus on smallmouth is during spawning season, which in Montana means late May to early June, depending on water temps. Anything in excess of 60 degrees seems preferable. Rocky, gravelly shallows or outcrops should produce fish. Given smallies’ dietary affinity with brown trout, inline spinners sizes 1-3 in a variety of colors are a good bet, and don’t forget the crankbaits. For flies, big, dark streamers with a bit of flash are productive, as well as crayfish patterns. Smallmouth will also take live bait, with crawlers and leeches being the most common. Because of their reputation as brawlers, rods with a faster action are recommended.