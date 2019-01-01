You are here< backHome / Places / Cities & Towns / Bozeman / Bozeman's Outdoors by the Numbers
Bozeman's Outdoors by the Numbers
While Bozeman is surrounded by acres and acres of public land, full of recreational opportunities, the city limits are chock-full of fun, too.
There are trails, beaches, boulders, and bike paths. Here are some numbers to consider.
57: total parks, according to City of Bozeman
906: acres of parkland
7: off-leash dog parks
60: acres of new park land at the Story Mill site
80+: miles of trail in the Gallatin Valley Land Trust’s Main Street to the Mountains system
6: artificial climbing boulders located within city limits
6: groomed Nordic ski venues
2: official Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks fishing access sites
3: trout-filled creeks (Rocky, Bridger, and Bozeman)
1: trout-filled river (East Gallatin)
2: mountain-bike skills parks
1: concrete skate park
3: outdoor ice-skating venues
