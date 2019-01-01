Bozeman's Outdoors by the Numbers

While Bozeman is surrounded by acres and acres of public land, full of recreational opportunities, the city limits are chock-full of fun, too.

There are trails, beaches, boulders, and bike paths. Here are some numbers to consider.





57: total parks, according to City of Bozeman

906: acres of parkland

7: off-leash dog parks

60: acres of new park land at the Story Mill site

80+: miles of trail in the Gallatin Valley Land Trust’s Main Street to the Mountains system

6: artificial climbing boulders located within city limits

6: groomed Nordic ski venues

2: official Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks fishing access sites

3: trout-filled creeks (Rocky, Bridger, and Bozeman)

1: trout-filled river (East Gallatin)

2: mountain-bike skills parks

1: concrete skate park

3: outdoor ice-skating venues